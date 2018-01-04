Watauga and Avery County Schools Closed Today

Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 8:55 am

Watauga County Schools Weather Team has announced that due to single digit temperatures and subzero wind chills coupled with some snow and ice covered roads at higher elevations, there will be no school on Thur sday, January 4th. Schools in Watauga County will be closed for students, teachers and all 10 month employees. It will be an Annual Leave Day. All 11 and 12 month employees may report on a 2 hour delay to ensure safe travels to work. The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park will open at 8A. Avery County Schools has also announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, January 4th for students and staff.

