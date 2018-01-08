Watauga & Avery Schools Called Off For Monday; Watauga Schools Will Have Saturday Session

Published Monday, January 8, 2018 at 8:41 am

Press release from the Watauga County School Weather Team said this morning: First, we would like to thank everyone for your patience and understanding as we have had to deal with interrupted schedules and closures due to inclement weather. We recognize this as an inconvenience and appreciat e your willingness to work together to provide school in the safest possible setting.

With that said, due to the forecast of freezing precipitation, on Monday, January 8th schools in Watauga County will be closed for students and staff. This day will be a “No Day.” The Holiday/ Snowday Program at HP will open at 7:30A.

Please be aware that schools will now be in session this Saturday, January 13th . On Saturday, January 13th , schools and itinerant teachers will follow a MONDAY schedule and will also follow an early release schedule with K-8 schools dismissing at noon and WHS dismissing at 1P. Lunch will be served and the buses will run their usually routes. Please remember that the Afterschool Program will not operate on Saturday .

