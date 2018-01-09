Watauga & Avery Schools On a 3 Hour Delay Today

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 9:03 am

Due to a number of frozen roadways with road bed temperatures still below freezing in many parts of the district, Watauga County Schools will operate on a three (3) hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 9th. Staff may report on a two (2) hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work. Buses will travel Limited Routes A.

As a reminder, please be aware that schools will now be in session this Saturday, January 13th. On Saturday, January 13th, schools and itinerant teachers will follow a MONDAY schedule and will also follow an early release schedule with K-8 schools dismissing at noon and WHS dismissing at 1P. Lunch will be served and the buses will run their usually routes. Please remember that the Afterschool Program will not operate on Saturday.

Avery County schools are also on a 3 hour delay for Tuesday.

