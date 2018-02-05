Watauga and Avery Public Schools Closed Monday; Saturday School Scheduled for Watauga

Published Monday, February 5, 2018 at 11:09 am

Snow and ice covered roads have closed schools again for Watauga and Avery Public Schools. The statement from Watauga County Schools Weather Team read, “Thank you, once again, for your patience and understanding as we have had to deal with interrupted schedules and closures due to inclement weather. We continue to recognize this as an inconvenience and appreciat e your willingness to work together to provide school in the safest possible setting.

Due to the continued snowfall and accumulation making for snow and ice covered roads, on Monday, February 5th schools in Watauga County will be closed for students and staff. This day will be a “No Day.” The Holiday/ Snowday Program at HP will open at 7:30A.

Please be aware that schools will now be in session this Saturday, February 10th . On Saturday, February 10th , schools and itinerant teachers will follow a MONDAY schedule and will also follow an early release schedule with K-8 schools dismissing at noon and WHS dismissing at 1P. Lunch will be served and the buses will run their usually routes. Please remember that the After School Program will not operate on Saturday .

And on the Avery Schools Facebook page . . . “On Monday, February 5th, Avery County Schools will be closed for students. It will be a “no day” for 10-month employees.”

