Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 23, 2018

Mr. Fredrick L. Shook

(March 04, 1981 – January 18, 2018)

Mr. Fredrick Len Shook, age 36, of Foscoe, passed away, Thursday, January 18, 2018 at his home. Born March 4, 1981 in Watauga County, he was a son of Freddie Len Shook and the late Norma Jean Simmons Shook. Fredrick was a painter.

Fredrick is survived by his father, Freddie Shook, one aunt, Diane Shook, and four uncles, Jack and Rob Shook, Norman and Bobby Simmons and a number of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jean Simmons, one sister, Janie Shook, one brother, Justin Shook, his maternal grandparents, Bill & Evelyn Simmons and his paternal grandparents, Dempsey and Mamie Ethel Shook.

Memorial services for Mr. Fredrick Len Shook will be conducted Wednesday evening, January 24th at 6 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to help offset expenses.

Barbara Lentz Wright

(July 18, 1933 – January 17, 2018)

Barbara Lentz Wright, age 84, of Blowing Rock, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at the Foley Center. Born July 18, 1933, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late William Council and Elizabeth Sudderth Lentz. Barbara was retired from the Blowing Rock Hospital where she was the human resources director. She was a life-long member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and on many committees. Barbara was a member of the Board of Directors of the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, was a volunteer for the Park Service, and was one of the founding member of the Blowing Rock Historical Society. She was a member of the Blowing Rock Ruritan, BRAAC, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, and the town Board of Adjustments. She received a number of notable awards in her hometown during her lifetime, including being named a Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year, Woman of the Year in 2000, and receiving a “Spirit of the Village” award in 2004, as well as the Jerry Burns Ambassadorial Award in 2014.

Barbara is survived by her children, Tom Wright and wife Dayna, Becky Steele and husband Mike, and Kenneth Wright and wife Cyndee, all of Blowing Rock, six grandchildren, Lindsay Wright Garcia and husband Jorge, Ashlyn Steele Yates and husband Dusty, Lanny Wilson and wife Jamie, Lauren Greene and husband Sid, Thomas Steele, and Tori Wright, and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one grandson, Tommy Wright, one sister, Toni Coffey and one brother, Bill Lentz.

Memorial services for Barbara Lentz Wright will be conducted Sunday afternoon, January 21, 2018, at 2 PM at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 PM until 8 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, PO Box 393, Blowing Rock, NC 28605 or to the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, PO Box 650, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.

Robert Carson Ragan

(October 09, 1939 – January 16, 2018)

Robert Carson (Bob) Ragan, age 78 of the Rich Mountain Community passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Watauga Medical Center. Born October 9, 1939 in Watauga County, he was a son of Robert and Ruby McNeil Ragan. After retiring from the US Army with 20 years service then retiring from the US Postal Service with 12 years service, Bob was able to spend quality time with his grandchildren and working in his garden.

Mr. Ragan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Glenda Beach Ragan; daughter, Amy Parsons and husband, Ashley, of Boone; son, Robert Adam Ragan and wife, Jennifer, of Dallas, NC; grandchildren, Jennifer Hyatt and husband, Justin, Alex Parsons and fiancée, Anastasia Makarova and Julia Parsons, all of Boone, and Madalyn and Gracelyn Ragan, both of Dallas, NC, and great-granddaughter, Eleanor Hyatt of Boone; brother, Bill Ragan and wife, Rita, sister, Joyce Beach, and brother-in-law, Tom Graybeal, all of Boone; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved dog, Fala. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; sister, Loyce Graybeal; and brother-in-law, Kent Beach.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, January 21st at 2 oclock, at Rich Mountain Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Carter Moretz.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 7:30 at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or to the Watauga County Unit of the American Red Cross, PO Box 331 Queen St., Suite B, Boone, NC 20607.

William Dana Swift

(August 08, 1966 – January 15, 2018)

William Dana Swift passed away Monday, January 15, 2018 at his home. Dana was born

August 8, 1966 into a loving family with parents Russell and Phyllis Swift. Dana and Sandy met in their early childhood years, having the times of their lives riding horses along with Dana’s brother Derek. They drifted apart thru the years, but always had those great memories. Dana and Sandy reconnected later in life and were married in 2009. With his marriage he gained two wonderful children he loved as his own and his first granddaughter all in the same year. Dana was a great Pa for is four grandchildren. Dana and Sandy’s passion for riding was rekindled with Monty and Rockie. He loved his and Sandy’s long country rides, just the two of them. Most days you could find Dana outside working. He took so much pride in his and Sandy’s home. Dana’s passion was cooking. He loved cooking. When not cooking at work, he helped out at Sharpies Restaurant. He was top chef at home and at family gatherings. Dana will forever be remembered for his love of others and never meeting a stranger.



He is survived by his wife, Sandy Winebarger Swift, his parents, Russell and Phyllis Swift of Vilas, one brother, Derek Swift and friend Becky, two children, Davy Cornell and wife Marisa of Vilas and Taylor Cornell of Mountain City, four grandchildren; Jovie, A.J., Brier and Haven, two sisters in law, Ann Shipman and husband Steve of Greer, SC and Jan Pendley of Vilas, and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Fannie Swift and Fred and Colletta Greene, an infant brother, William Wayne Swift, his mother and father in law, Fred and Wilma Winebarger, and one brother in law, Mike Pendley.

Memorial services for Dana Swift will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Bethel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon prior to the service from 1 PM until 3PM prior to the service.Honorary pall bearers will be Sonny Ward, Davy Cornell, Justin Adams, Ethan Scott, Terry Scott and Scott Church. The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 123 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, NC 28692 or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Briana Nicole Schaller

(December 21, 1994 – January 15, 2018)

Briana Nicole Schaller, age 23, of Dove Circle, Boone, passed away Monday evening, January 15, 2018 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born December 21, 1994 in Long Beach, CA. Briana graduated from Watauga High School before receiving an Associate Degree from Caldwell Community College. She was a member of Alliance Bible Fellowship and was employed as a server at both Cobo and Sunrise Grill in Boone. Briana was an amazing daughter, sister, and friend who know no stranger. Her beautiful soul shined brightly upon each and everyone who knew her. She was undoubtedly our Father Gods gift to this earth, and one who truly exhilarated what life is supposed to be. Her laughter was contagious, her sweet smile also could light up the darkest room. She captured everyones hearts, and she always will be within us.

Briana is survived by her mother, Deborah Webster Schaller of Boone, and her father, Tony Schaller of Vilas; her twin sister, Jamie Marie Schaller of Boone; paternal grandparents, Roger and Patricia Schaller of Vilas; aunt, Kimberly Pierre of Wilmington, uncle, James Schaller and wife, Ellen, of Blowing Rock; and cousins, Riley Davis of Blowing Rock and Michael Hayes of Boone.

Funeral services for Briana Nicole Schaller will be conducted Sunday evening, January 21st, at 7 oclock at Alliance Bible Fellowship, officiated by Rev. Scott Andrews. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7 oclock, prior to services, at the church.

Geneva J. Morgan

(August 19, 1930 – January 14, 2018)

Geneva Johnson Morgan was born in Watauga County, North Carolina August 19, 1930 and went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 14, 2018. She loved her family, friends, and pets of all kinds. She also enjoyed working in her yard and flower beds. Geneva will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all who loved her. She will be remembered as a kind, loving, generous person who lived the faith she had in the Lord Jesus.

Geneva is survived by her daughter, Lois (nee Johnson) Isaacs; sons, Russell Bud (Joyce) Johnson, R. Dale (Eileen) Johnson, Alvin C. (Kay) Johnson, Paul R. (Carol) Johnson; sister, Pearl (nee Cornett) Palmer; brother, Allen (Carrie) Cornett. She has 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Willard S. Johnson, and Robert Morgan; her mother, Cindy (nee Swift) Cornett; her father, Claude A. Cornett; her brothers, Charles Lee Cornett and Carl Cornett.

Services will be Monday, January 22, 2018 at Mountain Dale Missionary Baptist Church, Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, North Carolina as follows: the viewing from 11:00am to 12:00 noon; the funeral service at 12:00 noon, followed by the interment at the Mountain Dale Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided by Mountain Dale Missionary Baptist Church following the interment.

Baxter Hayes

June 18, 1930 – January 22, 2018

Baxter Hayes, age 87, of 1010 Old US Highway 421, Sugar Grove, passed away Monday afternoon, January 22, 2018, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Funeral arrangements for Baxter Hayes are incomplete at this time.

Bradford “Brad” Harris Harmon

May 26, 1962 – January 19, 2018

Bradford “Brad” Harris Harmon, age 55, of Ray Brown Road, Boone, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018.

Mr. Harmon is survived by, two sons, Christopher and Patrick Harmon both of Marion, his father and step-mother, Robert “Bob” Harmon and Joann of Boone, and his mother, Dorothy “Dottie” Cope Harmon of Mountain City, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dr. Raymond H. Harmon and Cleata Jones Harmon, his maternal grandparents, Harry and Nettie Cope and one uncle, Charles R. Harmon.

Funeral service Bradford “Brad” Harris Harmon will be conducted, Monday January 22, 2018 at 11:00 o’clock at Boone United Methodist Church. Reverend David Hockett will officiate. Interment will follow in Jont Brown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Southern Legal Resource Center, 90 Church Street Ste A, Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711.

Stanford L. “Stan” Smith

April 06, 1940 – January 19, 2018

Stanford L. “Stan” Smith, age 77, of Vilas Overlook, Vilas, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018, at Mountain City Care Center.

Stan was born April 6, 1940 in Watauga County, a son of the late Albert Edward Smith and Johnsie Lawrence Smith. He was a great athlete excelling in baseball, golf, and bowling for which he won many trophies. His passion was cars and motorcycles which he shined when he couldn’t ride. Stan loved his family and all animals. He especially loved Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse where he worked for 31 years.

Stan was kind to everyone and never met a stranger. He was always generous and would give his last dollar to a child or someone in need.

Stan is survived by his wife, Mary-Frank Smith of the home; one daughter, Stana Smith of Vilas, and one nephew, Greg Isaacs and wife Pam of Vilas. He is also survived by a number of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Edward Smith and Johnsie Lawrence Smith; one sister, Alberta Isaacs Cook, and one brother, Scotty Smith.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, January 23, 2018, from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 300, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

The family wants to thank everyone at Mountain City Care and Rehabilitation for the love and care they gave to Stan while he was there. Also, we appreciate all who visited, called, gave gifts, and prayed for us during his ordeal.

Helen Moretz Teague

August 30, 1942 – January 19, 2018

Helen Moretz Teague, age 75, of Calebway Road, Boone, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018.

She is survived by three sons, Randy J. Teague of Zionville, Robert A. Teague of Troutman, North Carolina and Joseph C. Teague of Williamson, Georgia, one granddaughter, Lindsay Thibodeaux and husband Nick of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and three grandsons, Ryan Teague and wife Sarah of Biloxi, Mississippi, Talon Teague and Kalob Teague of Williamson, Georgia, one great-granddaughter, Libby Rose Thibodeaux of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, two sisters, Margaret Blackburn and husband Roy and Betty Greer, two brothers, Joseph Moretz and wife Mary and Carter Moretz and wife Pam all of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Riley George Teague, her father and mother, Luther and Maggie Penley Moretz and one brother-in-law, Jack Greer.

Graveside services for Helen Moretz Teague will be conducted Monday, January 22, 2018 at 2:00 o’clock at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Carter Moretz and Reverend Kenny Newberry will officiate.

David Lee Combs

November 18, 1940 – January 18, 2018

Mr. David Lee Combs, age 77, traded this earthly world for his heavenly home Thursday, January 18, 2018 at his home in Gibsonville, NC. The son of Worth Lee Combs and Elizabeth Johnson Combs, David was the second of six children. A native of Watauga County, he was born at home on November 18, 1940 and raised on his family farm in the beautiful mountains of Vilas, NC. This birthplace would hold David’s heart all of his days.

After graduating from Cove Creek High School, David moved to Forsyth County where he attended Winston-Salem Business School and found a niche working for Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. He would continue this career for 45 years, retiring in 2006. His opportunities with Pepsi were many, and though he always felt grateful for the career Pepsi offered him, those who knew him knew that the Pepsi Cola Company was the real winner to have David Combs tirelessly working on its behalf, serving in a multitude of managerial positions with integrity, uncommon dedication, and a commitment to mentoring his employees. Pepsi’s “4-letter word” adversary, whose name shall continue to remain unmentioned, could hardly get ahead with David at Pepsi’s helm. He was unapologetically devoted to this beverage and this company. Offering a Pepsi to friends and guests, chilling bottles of Pepsi for social gatherings, or leaving a case of Pepsi for a much-loved neighbor was part of who David was. It was one of his many ways of being generous, and it certainly brought smiles.

Shortly after starting work with Pepsi, David met the love of his life, Donna Finley. They wed on June 18, 1966, and began their nearly 52 year journey of marriage, residing in Greensboro, NC for 28 years before ultimately searching further east and spending the rest of their lives together on a lovely piece of land in Gibsonville. For this home, too, David was immensely grateful as he had ”neighbors in front, but woods sounds in the back”…. a bit of country home heaven.

In their early years of marriage, David served in the United States Army Reserves for six years. Also as newlyweds, and in addition to working their full-time jobs, David and Donna co-served as Youth Directors at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro, NC, loving and positively impacting the youth of their church. The stories of affirmation that they would later in life receive from these former youths were considered by David and Donna to be some of their richest rewards, validating the values that they held dear and by which they always tried to live. David, along with Donna, continued to serve in their church throughout their lives. Whether Vacation Bible School, building & grounds maintenance, installing a playground for the kids, cooking and cleaning for every Chicken BBQ or Brunswick Stew, no matter the occasion you could count on seeing David and Donna there until every chair was stacked, every counter wiped, every floor swept, every church member or visitor given a smile and an honest, affirming exchange of fellowship. David gave much time to his church, first to Hickory Grove United Methodist and later to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist of Greensboro, NC. David loved his neighbors in this same way, always on the watch to lend his time to yard maintenance or provide a friendly helping hand.

Several years into their marriage, David and Donna were overjoyed by the birth of their first daughter, Joy, and later by the arrival of their daughter, Jennifer. Sons- in-law, Darrel Cobb and Brandon Dillon were later added to his family and David’s circle of loved ones (of whom all he was proud) grew. Granddaughters Sophie, Jaden Adrienne and Kate were the apples of his eye.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Worth and Elizabeth Combs. Survivors include his wife, Donna; daughter, Joy Cobb and husband Darrell; daughter Jennifer Dillon and husband Brandon; granddaughters Sophie Cobb, Jaden Dillon, Adrienne Dillon and Kate Dillon; brother Howard Combs and wife Betty; sister Dorothy Gragg; brother Paul Combs and wife Polly; brother Kenneth Combs and wife Mary Ann, brother Bill Combs and wife Kathy; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the Hospice Palliative Care team of Northeast Guilford County: Teresa Griffin, Dr. John Feldman, Sheri Jones, Beth Mills, Shannon Griffith, many dedicated nurses and Chaplain John Connor.

David’s family also extends our appreciation to the medical staff at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem and Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. A special thanks is offered to Dr. Firas Shadad of Cone Health at Wesley Long Hospital for his care and kindness.

To God be the glory.

The Funeral service will held on Sunday, January 21 at 4:00 pm at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro NC. Family visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 2:30 pm.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at hospicegso.org , by phone at 336-621-2500, or by mail to 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Doris Perkins Storie

November 23, 1941 – January 16, 2018

Doris Perkins Storie, age 76, of Storie Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday morning, January 16, 2018, at her home.

Doris was born November 23, 1941 in Mitchell County, a daughter of the late George and Zeola Hughes Perkins. She was an owner and operator of Bamboo Landscaping and a member of Deerfield United Methodist Church.

Doris had many mission fields that she used to share the love of Christ. She especially enjoyed working with children teaching them the stories of the Bible. She always had a smile on her face and one more story to tell. And, she loved her family fiercely. She cared for and protected Marvin down to the youngest grandchild until her final days.

Doris is survived by her husband, Marvin Storie of the home; three daughters, Tonya Barlow and husband Bryan, Sheila Storie, and Claudia Cook and husband Byron, all of Boone; an honorary son, Spencer Storie and wife Linda of Salisbury; one brother, Joseph C. Perkins and wife Erma of King, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Margaret Sigmon of Boone; one granddaughter, Korbel Cook of Boone, and three grandsons, Garrett Barlow, Aaron Barlow, and Carson Cook, all of Boone.

Funeral services for Doris Perkins Storie will be conducted Saturday afternoon, January 20, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock, at Deerfield United Methodist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Wes Austin and Reverend Josh Anderson. Burial will follow in the Storie Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Deerfield United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deerfield Church Dream Team, in care of Deerfield United Methodist Church, 1184 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, to the American Cancer Society, in care of Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Shelby Jean Oaks

August 18, 1939 – January 15, 2018

Shelby Jean Oaks, age 78, passed away Monday, January 15, at Franklin Woods hospital.

She was born on August 18, 1939 in Avery County, North Carolina to Conley and Beulah McGuire Estep.

Shelby lived most of her life in Avery County and was a beloved friend to all being fortunate enough to have known her. She was an outstanding basketball player while attending Cranberry High School in the late 1950’s, and married her grade school sweetheart, Charlie Robert Oaks in 1957.

Shelby was brought up in a time when folks worked hard, and carried that same ethic throughout her lifetime, helping raise her niece and care for her father after her mother died when she was just 7 years old. She belonged to the Newland First Baptist Church for many years before transferring her membership to Crossnore Baptist Church. She was always ready to aid friend and stranger alike.

She worked for GF Co. and Grandfather Golf and Country Club for 47 years in several management positions, and was well known for her beautiful flower and landscape designs throughout the resort. Shelby was a truly rare individual, and will be deeply missed.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are a brother, Landon Lee “Bud” Estep, sisters, Hazel Estep Presnell, Melba Estep Julian, and her step-mother Bertie Pitts Estep.

Shelby is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charlie Robert, who will not be attending the services due to extenuating health issues; one daughter, Deborah Oaks Silver, son-in-law Bobby Silver, granddaughter Sommer Trivette, grandson Jordan Silver, great granddaughter Tatum Cooke, brother-in-law Norman Julian, sister-in-law Mary Catherine Estep, Marilyn Oaks Hughes, Patty Oaks Oxendine, niece Betty Estep and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins, all loving her dearly. Her co-workers Paulette Hartley and Kathy Harris held a special place in her heart, and will not be forgotten by the family.

Funeral services for Shelby Jean Oaks will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2017 at the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Giles officiating. Interment will follow in the Guinn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home.

Ann Hornbuckle

July 24, 1945 – January 15, 2018

Joyce Ann Hornbuckle, age 72, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018 at her home.

She was born on July 24, 1945 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a daughter of Charlie and Violet Taylor

Ann was a member of Church of Jesus in Linville. She enjoyed puzzles, gardening and reading, music, playing the piano, football and she loved her animals.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Charlie Taylor.

Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son; Lloyd Robert Hornbuckle of Cranberry, NC, Daughters; Lorrie Hornbuckle of Roan Mountain, TN, Levada Hornbuckle of Newland, NC, Leshannondell Calonahaskie of the home. Grandchildren; Christina Deeth and husband Travis of Elizabethton, TN, Jennifer Thomas of Roan Mountain, TN, Chuckie Patterson of Banner Elk, NC, Rachael Driver of Cherokee, NC and Robert Hornbuckle of Newland, NC.; Eleven Great-Grandchildren

Sister: Mary Ellen (Terry) Young of Newland, NC.; Sister-in-law Mabel Friezell of Cherokee, NC

The family will receive friends 6:00 pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. At 10:00 am on Thursday morning, she will be taken to the Church of Jesus in Linville, where she will lie in state until the services on Friday.

Services for Joyce Ann Hornbuckle will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Church of Jesus Linville with Rev. Steve Turbyfill and Rev. Bobby Holtsclaw officiating. Interment will be in the Cranberrry Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Robert Hornbuckle, Chuckie Patterson, Lloyd Robert Hornbuckle, James Lowery, PJ Clark and Eric McElyea.

