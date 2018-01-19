Watauga and Avery County Schools Are Closed Again on Friday Due To Safety Concerns

Published Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9:32 am

Watauga and Avery County schools will be closed again for Friday. That also means that Watauga will not have Saturday school session as planned because of no school today. The Watauga School Weather Team said in their statement, “Due to many snow and ice covered roads still left in the district, schools in Watauga County will be closed for students on Friday, January 19th. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. Please also note that Watauga County Schools will NOT hold the Saturday school session originally scheduled for Saturday, January 20th.”

Avery County Schools reported on their social media site, “We are concerned with secondary roads that were in the shade for the majority of the day, as well as refreezing which will occur overnight. The safety of our students is top priority and we feel this is the best decision at this time. Hopefully this extended break will assist in deterring the spread of illness in our schools as well. We appreciate your support and understanding as we make these difficult decisions regarding the operation of school.”

Caldwell Community College Watauga Campus is on a two hour delay today, opening at 10:00.

