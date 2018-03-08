Watauga and Avery County Schools Closed Again For Thursday

Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 9:48 am

Watauga and Avery County Schools are both closed today with snow covered roads still being found and more winter weather in store for this afternoon. Here’s the statement from the Watauga County School Weather Team:

Thank you, once again, for your patience and understanding as we have had to deal with interrupted schedules and closures due to inclement weather. We continue to recognize this as an inconvenience and appreciate your willingness to work together to provide school in the safest possible setting.

With many snow covered roads already in the district and more snow in the forecast, schools in Watauga County will be closed for students and staff on Thursday, March 8th. This day will be a “No Day.” The Holiday/ Snowday Program at HP will open at 7:30A.

Please be aware that it is our plan to conduct school this Saturday, March 10th. On Saturday, March 10th, schools and itinerant teachers will follow a THURSDAY schedule and will also follow an early release schedule with K-8 schools dismissing at noon and WHS dismissing at 1P. Lunch will be served and the buses will run their usually routes. Please remember that the After School Program will not operate on Saturday.

We will continue to watch the weather forecast for Saturday. A final decision regarding the operation of schools for Saturday will be communicated by Friday afternoon.

