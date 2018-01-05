Watauga and Avery County Schools Closed Again on Friday

Published Friday, January 5, 2018 at 8:43 am

Due to extremely cold temperatures and concern for student safety and the safe operation of school buses and our school facilities coupled with some snow and ice covered roads at higher elevations, there will be no school on Fri day, January 5th. Schools in Watauga County will be closed for students, teachers and all 10 month employees. It will be an Annual Leave Day. All 11 and 12 month employees may report on a 2 hour delay to ensure safe travels to work. High school parents and students should check the website for testing schedule updates. The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park will open at 7:30 a.m. This will be the sixth day of missed classes for Watauga Schools this school year.

Avery County Schools are also closed for Friday.

