Watauga, Avery and Ashe County Schools Close on Monday; CCC&TI Cancels All Classes for Monday

Published Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11:36 am

By Nathan Ham

Watauga, Ashe and Avery County Schools all cancelled school on Monday, September 17 after what was left of Hurricane Florence drifted through the area over the weekend.

Watauga County Schools closed for students, teachers and all 10-month employees on Monday. It will be an Annual Leave Day. All 11 and 12-month employees had the option to report on a two-hour delay to ensure safe travels to work.

Ashe County Schools are closed Monday as well. It will be an optional teacher workday for 10-month employees. The writing workshop for grades 6-8 has been rescheduled to Thursday, September 20 at the same time and place.

Avery County Schools closed for students and staff and there will be on after school activities for the day.

In addition to Appalachian State University cancelling classes for both Monday and Tuesday of this week, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute decided to cancel both day and night classes for Monday at the Watauga Campus and the Caldwell Campus.

According to an update provided by App State on Monday morning, the campus did not experience any significant flooding issues. One tree fell on campus behind Mountaineer Hall and was cleared overnight on Sunday.

Appalachian’s Emergency Operations Center closed at 10 a.m. Monday. Employees remain at Condition 2 until noon, then move to Condition 1 until 11 p.m., and return to normal operations at 11 p.m. Monday. Classes remain canceled through Tuesday.

Comments

comments