Watauga and Statewide Schools to Close for Students Due to Coronavirus for a Least Two Weeks Beginning Monday

Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 5:13 pm

By order of North Carolina State Health Officials and Governor Roy Cooper, Watauga County Schools will be closed for at least two weeks beginning Monday, March 14.

School Superintendent Scott Elliott will issue further guidance prior to Monday about expectations for staff and access to school facilities for students. An opportunity will be made for students and staff to access the school buildings in order to collect personal items and resources. Additional information will be sent to school staff via email by Sunday evening.

Please continue to check the school system’s resource page at Wataugaschools.org/coronavirus for the most up to date information.

