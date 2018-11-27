Watauga and Avery Schools Closed Today, Watauga Schools Will Be in Session This Saturday

Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 8:40 am

The Watauga County Schools Weather Team announced that due to snow and ice covered roads across the county, schools in Watauga County will be closed for students, teachers and all 10 month employees on Tuesday, November 27th. The Holiday/ Snowday Program at HP will open at 8A.

Please be aware that schools will now be in session this Saturday, December 1st.. On Saturday, December 1st, schools and itinerant teachers will follow a TUESDAY schedule and will also follow an early release schedule with K-8 schools dismissing at noon and WHS dismissing at 1P. Lunch will be served and the buses will run their usually routes. Please remember that the Afterschool Program will not operate on Saturday

Avery County Schools also announced that due to dangerous road conditions in many parts of the county and temps not expected to get out of the 20s, school will be closed on Tuesday, with an optional workday.

Comments

comments