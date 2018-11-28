Watauga and Avery Schools Closed Again For Wednesday; Watauga Also Cancels Saturday School This Weekend

Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 9:01 am

Last night’s snows have caused Watauga and Avery Schools to be closed again for Wednesday. Statements from the school systems say that snow and ice covered roads lead to their decisions: Due to additional overnight snowfall and a number of snow and ice covered roads across our county and district, there will be no school for students on Wednesday, November 28th. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. Teachers and staff may report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work. The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30A. Please also note that due to a significant number of school and community conflicts, Watauga County Schools will NOT hold the Saturday school session originally scheduled for this Saturday, December 1st.

We will, however, now be in session on Thursday, January 3rd and Friday, January 4th following the holiday break. For those families that have already made plans to be away on those days, we ask that you please work with your teachers to make up any missed assignments. An updated school calendar may be found by clicking here.

Avery County Schools will be closed today for students (Wednesday, November 28th). It will be an Optional Workday for staff, reporting at 9am. Additional snow accumulations overnight, combined with frigid temperatures, have created very dangerous conditions outside. Thank you for your understanding as we deal with this wintry weather.

