Watauga and Avery Public Schools Closed on Friday Due to Overnight Snowfall and Dangerous Road Conditions

Published Friday, November 16, 2018 at 8:50 am

WATAUGA SCHOOLS STATEMENT: Due to additional overnight snowfall and a number of snow and ice covered roads across our county as well as power outages and downed trees, there will be no school for students on Friday, November 16th. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. Teachers and staff may report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work. The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 10A.

AVERY SCHOOLS STATEMENT: Overnight, Avery County received a fair amount of snow that has covered most roads. Even the main roads are dangerous in spots. This combined with temperatures well into the low twenties has created dangerous travel conditions this morning. Forecasts suggest the weather will improve after lunch today but not early enough to allow our buses to safely run this morning. Due to this, the Avery County Schools will be closed with an optional teacher workday today, Friday, November 16th. Staff members are to report on a regular schedule if safe to do so. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

