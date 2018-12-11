Watauga and Avery County Schools Closed for Students on Wednesday, December 12

“Due to the number of snow and ice covered roads still across our county and district, there will be no school for students on Wednesday, December 12. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. Teachers and staff may report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work. The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m. As a reminder, schools will be in session on Thursday, January 3 and Friday, January 4 following the holiday break. For those families that have already made plans to be away on those days, we ask that you please work with your teachers to make up any missed assignments,” said a statement from Watauga County Schools.