Watauga and Avery County Schools Closed for Students on Wednesday, December 12

Watauga County Schools and Avery County Schools went ahead and made the decision to call off school for students on Wednesday, December 12.
“Due to the number of snow and ice covered roads still across our county and district, there will be no school for students on Wednesday, December 12. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday. Teachers and staff may report on a two hour delay to ensure safe travels to work. The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 a.m. As a reminder, schools will be in session on Thursday, January 3 and Friday, January 4 following the holiday break. For those families that have already made plans to be away on those days, we ask that you please work with your teachers to make up any missed assignments,” said a statement from Watauga County Schools.
Avery County Schools also made their decision on Tuesday evening with a Facebook post stating “the Avery County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, December 12. Although the main roads are in decent condition, many of our secondary roads remain very dangerous. Several of our bus turnarounds are still in bad shape. It will be an Optional Teacher Workday for staff. Those who opt to work may report one hour late.”
Ashe County Schools will be closed on Wednesday for students.
On Tuesday afternoon, Watauga County lifted its State of Emergency that was put in place on Saturday, December 8.