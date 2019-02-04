Warm Weather Arrives in the High Country for the First Full Week of February

Published Monday, February 4, 2019 at 12:12 pm

By Nathan Ham

Unseasonably warm weather will be the trend this week in the High Country with temperatures shooting into to 60s through the first four days of the week.

A lot has certainly changed in the last seven days, as temperatures at this time last week were downright cold with wind chills below zero.

According to Monday morning’s forecast update from Ray’s Weather Center, it looks like the warm weather will be here to stay, at least through Thursday.

In addition to the warmer temperatures, most of the week will be dry with just a slight chance of a shower on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.

The high temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all expected to reach the lower 60s while Thursday looks to be the warmest day with a high of 66 degrees predicted in Boone.

More seasonable weather returns to the High Country on Friday with highs in the mid 40s and low temps in the 20s.

Saturday looks to be a sunny day outside with still chilly temperatures in the lower 40s. On Sunday, high temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s but some light rain will develop in the evening.

