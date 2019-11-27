Warm Hands, Caring Hearts: App State Students Need Community Support for Unique Project

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3:38 pm

By Sherrie Norris

A group of students from Appalachian State University are spearheading a unique holiday project and needs the community’s help to make it happen.

Four music students with a song in their hearts for helping others

are in the process of making mittens and hand warmers for residents at the Hospitality House, the local homeless shelter, in Boone.

“We’ll be making them in all different sizes,” said group spokesperson, Miranda Tedder, because they know that homelessness doesn’t serve just one age population. “We want to make sure that we help protect the hands of the homeless during the upcoming winter months.”

But to make it happen, the students are asking for community support.

And, it’s such a simple gesture that will reap benefits for days to come, they all agree.

“We are going to make the gloves and warmers out of old sweaters and flannel shirts, jackets, etc.” Tedder explained. “We will appreciate donations of any old sweaters and/or flannel clothing items that people don’t wear or want anymore. So, if anyone would like to donate to a good cause, this is a great way to help others.”

Once made, the gloves will be gifted in recycled paper towel/ toilet paper rolls so , those items are needed, as well.

When asked what inspired them to move forward with this project, Tedder responded, “We were thinking of something to make as a craft at a Christmas get-together. We were inspired by a conversation we had in class — about the expansion Appalachian wants to have in enrollment. We discussed how the growing campus has a negative effect on the population, and, unfortunately, grows the homeless population as housing grows more and more expensive.”

They don’t have a goal in mind, regarding the number of items they plan to make, Tedder added, but rather, the final production will have a lot to do with the amount of donations they receive. “It’s already grown a little bigger than we planned.”

The group is grateful for the following Boone locations at which they have been allowed to place collection boxes: Mellow Mushroom, Shoppes at Farmers, Elevated Piercing and Speakeasy Tattoo.

Deadline for donations is the morning of December 4.

So, if you have been thinking about ditching that old sweater or fleece jacket, now is the time to do it — and all for a good cause.

For more information, contact Tedder or Kirsten Maley​ on Facebook or call Tedder at 336-984-1463.

