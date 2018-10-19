Voting Totals Reach Nearly 3,100 Voters in the First Two Days of Early Voting in Watauga County

Published Friday, October 19, 2018 at 11:23 am

By Nathan Ham

Early voting numbers in Watauga County after the first two days have seen 3,093 residents head out to vote early in one of the six early voting locations across the county according to numbers provided by the Watauga County Board of Elections.

The Appalachian State University early voting location at the Plemmons Student Union has seen the biggest turnout with 1,373 voters in the first two days. The downtown Boone location at the administration building has had 905 voters while the Blowing Rock location has seen 258 voters and the Western Watauga Community Center has hd 249 voters.

In Deep Gap, a total of 185 early voters have cast their ballot so far and 123 voters have voted early in Meat Camp.

1,701 residents voted on Wednesday during the first day of early voting.

As for party affiliation, so far 1,284 Democrats, 657 Republicans, 1,096 unaffiliated, 12 Libertarians and two Constitutional Party ballots have been counted.

As a reminder, early voting will continue from now through Saturday, November 3. The early voting locations in Watauga County are: Watauga County Administration Building Commissioners’ Board Room (814 W. King Street, Boone), ASU Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom (263 Locust Street, Boone), Blowing Rock Town Hall (1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock), Deep Gap Fire Department (6583 Old Highway 421 South, Deep Gap), Meat Camp Fire Department (4797 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone) and Western Watauga Community Center (1081 Old Highway 421, Sugar Grove). Early voting dates and times are the same for each location. Early voting times are October 17-19, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 22-26, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., October 29 – November 2, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., and November 3, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is by Tuesday, October 30. All absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day.

Comments

comments