Voter Registration for 2020 Election Ends Oct. 9

Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 4:30 pm

By Harley Nefe

Voter registration for the 2020 Election ends on Oct. 9. However, individuals can also register and vote on the same day during the One Stop Early Voting Period.

One Stop Early Voting in Watauga County and Avery County begins on Oct. 15 and continues through Oct. 31.

Residents can also vote by mail by requesting an absentee ballot online at the North Carolina Board of Elections Online Portal or by written request to the county board of elections office.

That form is also available online on each county’s board of election website.

All absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 27. However, to avoid any problems caused by U.S. Postal Service delays, state and county boards of elections are encouraging individuals to not wait until the last day to request them.

Absentee ballots can be returned to the Board of Elections office in person or mailed back. All mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, which is Nov. 3.

Absentee ballots can also be dropped off at any of the early-voting locations during early-voting hours. Ballots can not be dropped off at precincts on Election Day, only at the board of elections’ office.



North Carolina voters have three options for voting: mail-in absentee, in-person during the Early Voting period, and in-person on Election Day. Significant health safeguards will be in place for voters who cast their ballot in person. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and voters should vote at their assigned precinct.

Watauga County has six early-voting locations:

Watauga County Administration Building, Commissioners’ Board Room

814 W. King Street, Boone

Appalachian State University, Plemmons Student Union – Blue Ridge Ballroom

263 Locust Street, Boone

Blowing Rock Town Hall

1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock

Deep Gap Fire Department

6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap

High Country Vacation Homes (Foscoe)

520 Church Road, Boone

Western Watauga Community Center

1081 Old U.S. Highway 421, Sugar Grove

Watauga County early voting hours:

October 15-30: 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

October 17 and October 24: 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Avery County has one early voting location:

Avery County Pool Complex

220 Shady Street, Newland

Avery County early voting hours:

October 15-16: 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

October 19-23: 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

October 26-30: 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.