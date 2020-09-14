Volunteers Urgently Needed to Deliver Meals for the Watauga County Project on Aging

Published Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:23 pm

Volunteers urgently needed to deliver home-delivered meals in Watauga County for the Watauga County Project on Aging. Your visit will mean more to these elderly homebound folks than just the meals. Sometimes, you are the only person they might see in an entire day. That is especially true now with the coronavirus limiting visits. The meal might be the only thing they eat that day.

Time Frame : We deliver Monday through Friday. Volunteers decide how much they want to deliver – weekly, monthly or every 2 weeks. You will be needed from10:30 am until 12:30pm. Mileage reimbursement available. Meals are picked up at the Lois E. Harrell Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone NC.

COVID-19 : Masks must be worn while delivering. Hand sanitizer provided if needed. Social distancing enforced when picking up meals.

Contact: Wynne Strickland at 828-265-8090 or [email protected]

Volunteers make a difference in an older person’s life.