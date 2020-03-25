Visitors No Longer Allowed at Local Hospitals to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 9:20 am

In order to help protect our patients, family members and health care workers from the spread of COVID-19, effective Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 7:00pm, visitors will not be allowed at Watauga Medical Center or Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Exceptions will be made on a case by case basis in the following situations:

Hospitalized minors

Patients at the end of life

Patients needing help with communication or decision making

Patients giving birth

The health and safety of our patients, their families, and team members remains a top priority for our organization.

Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. Rest assured that our patients (your family, friends and neighbors) are receiving exceptional care from our outstanding physicians, nurses and staff.

For more information visit apprhs.org/covid19