Visitation Restricted at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

Published Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:54 pm

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is implementing visitor restrictions at Watauga Medical Center in Boone and Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Each patient may be accompanied by one visitor inside the hospital, and all others must remain outside the building. The visitor or companion must be 13 years of age or older, and have no symptoms of illness.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is working diligently with national, state, and local health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to implement safety measures should the virus appear in the High Country.

“Although we have not yet seen COVID-19 cases in the High Country, we are taking precautions to prevent the spread,” said Dr. Danielle Mahaffey, Chief Physician Executive for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. “The COVID-19 virus spreads mainly person to person through coughing, sneezing, and through close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). For the health and safety of our patients, we are asking the community to refrain from visiting to help protect the patients in our facilities.”

How to protect yourself from COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home if you are sick

If you must go in public, wear a mask

Cover coughs or sneezes

Clean and disinfect surfaces

Visit our website for updated information about Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s response to this evolving situation: apprhs.org/COVID19

