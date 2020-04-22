Virtual Race Happening this Saturday to Raise Funds for Numerous Organizations in Watauga County

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:46 am

By Nathan Ham

It’s time to #KeepBooneHealthy.

This Saturday, April 25, everyone is invited to take part in a virtual “race” to run, walk, bike, or whatever physical activity you enjoy to help raise funds for nine different organizations in Watauga County to help out those less fortunate.

The event is presented by the We Can So You Can Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit created by Appalachian Mountain Brewery.

“We started a local community fund back in March when Governor Roy Cooper made the call to close down restaurants and bars. Two or three weeks after starting that, I had a friend reach out to me and ask if I would be interested in doing a virtual walk/run/bike event to help raise more funds for the community fund,” said Brandon McKeever, the bar manager at Appalachian Mountain Brewery who has spearheaded this event.

Danny Wilcox, the Director of We Can So You Can Foundation, has been working with McKeever to provide various prizes for participants in the virtual race. Prizes will include Appalachian Mountain Brewery hats, t-shirts, and custom glassware among other items. The prizes will be awarded for the funniest family photo, the cutest pet picture, and the longest recorded distance.

“This is one of a couple of different initiatives that we’re trying to do with the We Can So You Can Foundation – whatever we can do to keep spirits high moving forward,” said Wilcox.

When participants register for the virtual race, they will be emailed a PDF copy of their race bib. If you do not have a printer, printed bib numbers are also available for pickup outside of Go Postal where a special box will be set up to pick up your bib for free and without any personal contact. 100 percent of the registration free goes to one of the following nine organizations: Watauga County Schools, Hunger and Health Coalition, Hospitality House, F.A.R.M. Café, Quiet Givers, Mountaineer Emergency Fund, Our Community Listens and Responds, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation and Watauga County Habitat for Humanity.

“I’m hoping to get a lot of involvement within our community. It’s a creative way to challenge others in the community to stay active and stay healthy while we are stuck indoors,” says McKeever.

After you complete your race on Saturday, post a picture with your race bib and be sure to use the hashtag #KeepBooneHealthy and include the distance you ran, walked, biked, jogged, or whatever activity you chose to do.

Registration is open for Saturday’s virtual race.