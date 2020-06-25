Virtual Fundraiser from Appalachian Theatre Raises $13,621 for Re-Energize Watauga Fund

Boone Chamber President/CEO David Jackson said, “This event captured the spirit of what makes Boone and Watauga County such a special place. We had world class musicians playing their hearts out to help support the unique business community that makes this area such a treasure. The donations should be seen as a testament to how people feel about our community, how they want to see small family businesses have a chance to get back on their feet. Hopefully the Re-Energize Watauga fund can provide that boost as we continue to hope for better days.

“The Appalachian Theatre was the perfect place for this event,” said Jackson. “The theatre has been bringing us together for decades, and tonight they did it again… for a great cause!”