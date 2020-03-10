Virtual Dementia Tour: An Experience that Can Change Your Outlook

Published Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:59 am

“My mom struggled with dementia for 12 years, but it wasn’t until I spent 8 minutes inside the Virtual Dementia Tour® that I truly understood what her world was like,” said Leeza Gibbons, Leeza’s Care Connection.

The Virtual Dementia Tour® (VDT) is an original, ground-breaking, evidence-based, and scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia. The truth is that when dementia strikes, it strikes the whole community, not just the individual. Thanks to the VDT, health care professionals, family caregivers, business leaders, consumer advocates, first responders and educators are experiencing for themselves the physical and mental challenges facing people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

The VDT uses patented sensory tools and instruction based on research conducted by P.K. Beville, MS, a specialist in geriatrics and the founder of Second Wind Dreams®. During a VDT experience, trained facilitators guide participants outfitted with patented devices that alter their senses while they try to complete common everyday tasks. The VDT enables caregivers to experience for themselves the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face, and use the experience to provide better person-centered care.

“The solution to Alzheimer’s disease today and in the foreseeable future is in developing a better and more personal understanding of the day-to-day challenges facing those with the disease,” says Beville. “The VDT program is the tool that makes that understanding possible.”

Caldwell Hospice recognized the need and created its dementia care program in 2011 to better serve patients with dementia and their families. “Dementia affects an increasing number of Caldwell Hospice patients and their families, not to mention others in our community,” says Martha Livingston, BSW, one of only five VDT Certified Trainers in North Carolina and 111 in the world. “It is important that we educate and encourage caregivers, families, and friends so they don’t give up in frustration and desperation.”

Caldwell Hospice is excited to offer the following Virtual Dementia Tour® to our community:

Monday, March 23, 2020 , from 1 to 3 p.m. at Watauga Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector #A, Boone , NC

, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Watauga Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector #A, , NC Monday, April 27, 2020 , from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ashe Services for Aging, 180 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson , NC

, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ashe Services for Aging, 180 Chattyrob Lane, , NC Monday, September 14, 2020 , from 1 to 3 p.m. at Watauga Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector #A, Boone , NC

, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Watauga Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector #A, , NC Monday, October 19, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Ashe Services for Aging, 180 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC

The Virtual Dementia Tour is not appropriate for persons diagnosed with dementia.

Participants are led through the 45-minute experience in 10-minute intervals and only need to be present for their appointment time. Appointments are required and space is limited. To reserve your space or learn more about the Virtual Dementia Tour®, please call 828.754.0101 or 1.844.MY.JOURNEY or email [email protected].

