Vincent Properties Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Brokerage Franchise Network

On Tuesday the “Grand Re-Opening & Sign Unveiling” for Berkshire Hathaway | Vincent Properties was held in front of their offices on Main Street in Blowing Rock.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks has welcomed Vincent Properties to its network. The independently owned company will add one office and ten agents to the global brokerage network and operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties.

“Vincent Properties decided to franchise with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices because we wanted to take our ‘Hometown’ approach to a larger global market and expand our tools with knowledge, technology and professional networks,” said Jay Vincent, Owner.

“We’re proud to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Vincent Properties,” said network CEO Chris Stuart. “Jay and Chad Vincent share our vision to create long-lasting relationships with their clients and truly become Forever Agents.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices added to the brand since its launch seven years ago. The network’s global presence has grown to Canada, Germany, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Arab Emirates.

Chad Vincent, Broker-in-Charge, described the company’s focus, “Vincent Properties is known for being a family-owned business with all-encompassing market savvy. We do place an emphasis on new construction, development, luxury homes and commercial real estate while providing the same quality service to first-time homebuyers.” Added Vincent, “Specifically, Jay Vincent has had a hand in creating several high-end home developments in the North Carolina High Country, including Timber Ridge at the Covers, a Bob Timberlake endorsed subdivision.”