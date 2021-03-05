Sugar Mountain’s TDA Redesigns Map to Remind Everyone About the Beauty and Fun of the Area

Published Friday, March 5, 2021 at 12:09 pm

By Harley Nefe

Sugar Mountain is a resort village high in the Blue Ridge Mountains at 5,300 ft elevation, with an average summer high temperature of 73 degrees and an average annual snowfall of 78 inches. However, more than that, the Village of Sugar Mountain’s Tourism Development Authority wants visitors to know that the area is a sweet spot for adventure and relaxation in all seasons.

Sugar Mountain’s TDA personnel have recently finished designing a new map of the area that will be distributed around in the spring. The idea of presenting a new illustration of Sugar Mountain started by Mary Kate Litchfield and Mark File talking together and looking at different maps.

“We felt like they were a little lacking in showing what this area has to offer in regards to just how much is close to the slopes and how everything you need is so close,” Litchfield said.

Sugar Mountain prides itself on the fact that there are 25 restaurants located within five miles of the resort, and there are also grocery stores, merchandise shops and recreational activities such as an alpine coaster, whitewater rafting trips and gem mining within a 5-10 minute drive.

“We wanted something people can use when they’re here, but also, we wanted something that if someone on the other side of the country is looking at it, they can also understand what we are about and what we have to offer as a town and as an area,” Litchfield said.

The new map was created to help encourage people to visit Sugar Mountain and the local surrounding businesses.

“As a Tourism Development Authority, that’s what we want is people to stay in our town limits so that we can continue to do fun projects like this and help improve our little town,” Litchfield said.

She added that the TDA also wanted the map to be something that works for all seasons.

“A lot of people don’t think about us in any other season besides winter, so we tried to make it very comprehensive in showing everything that you can do year round,” Litchfield said.

For example, in the illustration, the tennis courts at the resort also show an ice skater because the area is used differently in the winter. The same thing can be said about the slopes. In the winter there’s skiing and snowboarding, while in the summer there’s a bike park and lift rides.

“It’s not meant to be a road map,” Litchfield said. “Everyone has a GPS, and if they don’t, they already printed out the directions before coming here, so that’s not what the purpose of it is.”

Instead, the purpose is for visitors to be able to look at the map and see the plethora of things to do such as playing golf at a public course that was voted number two in USA’s short courses.

Another unique aspect of the map is that it is oriented vertically instead of horizontally.

“When you think of the resort, you orient yourself from the base of the mountain and everything is off the two sides,” Litchfield said. “So, everything we wanted to capture is if you were standing at the bottom of the mountain, or the entrance, and where everything is from there.”

The artwork for the map was done by Ed Morgan from NavyBlue Design located in Greensboro.

“He’s been awesome to work with, and he’s super responsive and has come up with wonderful ideas,” Litchfield said.

The map also contains information on vacation condo and cabin rentals. For more information about Sugar Mountain and all it has to offer with its snowy winters, flowery springs, cool summers and colorful autumns, visit seesugar.com to plan a trip.