Vice President Mike Pence Leaves Boone After Church Service at Alliance Bible Fellowship Today, Greeted by Well Wishers Along Roads

Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 11:06 am

By Harley Nefe

Vice President Mike Pence left Alliance Bible Fellowship and Boone after attending today’s Sunday worship service with Rev. Franklin Graham, who lives in Boone.

Along the roads, the Vice President was greeted by well wishers cheering, holding signs and taking pictures.

The Vice President is scheduled return to Washington D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming, and this story will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Earlier information of when the Vice President arrived at Alliance Bible Fellowship can be found here: https://www.hcpress.com/news/vice-president-mike-pence-arrives-at-alliance-bible-fellowship-in-boone-with-rev-franklin-graham-to-attend-sunday-service.html