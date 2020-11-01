Vice President Mike Pence Arrives at Hickory Regional Airport to Travel to Attend Sunday Service at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone

Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 8:09 am

By Harley Nefe

Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the Hickory Regional Airport around 7:30 a.m.

High Country Press and other press personnel were waiting at the airport in Hickory for his arrival since around 6:30 a.m.

The Vice President will travel to Boone to attend a Sunday worship service at Alliance Bible Fellowship with Rev. Franklin Graham.

Later today, the Vice President will return to Washington D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming, and this story will continue to be updated throughout the day.