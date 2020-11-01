Vice President Mike Pence Arrives at Alliance Bible Fellowship around 9 a.m. in Boone with Rev. Franklin Graham to Attend Sunday Service

Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 10:05 am

By Harley Nefe

Vice President Mike Pence arrived at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone around 9 a.m. to attend today’s Sunday worship service with Rev. Franklin Graham, who lives in Boone.

When he arrived, he received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Social distancing measures were in place, as there was limited capacity in the church and everybody wore masks.

This occurrence is not part of a political rally, and the Vice President is not scheduled to make any comments.

After the church service, the Vice President will return to Washington D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming, and this story will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Earlier information of when the Vice President arrived at the Hickory Regional Airport can be found here: https://www.hcpress.com/news/vice-president-mike-pence-arrives-at-hickory-regional-airport-to-travel-to-attend-sunday-worship-service-at-alliance-bible-fellowship-in-boone.html?fbclid=IwAR1MV6urvo_-WGuMQKqXakdw1k78A3lESbdpMqgWayXzy_ewDQ4dmc2EVA0