Valerie Ann Dollar Arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant from the State of Tennessee

On Monday, January 22, 2018, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office with a kidnapping investigation that originated in Burke County, North Carolina. Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist due to the fact that the alleged individuals involved were residents of Watauga County. As a result of this investigation assistance Valerie Ann Dollar, 24, a resident of 8958 NC HWY 105 South, Boone, North Carolina was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant from the State of Tennessee on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the Watauga County Detention Center. Dollar was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate on the State of Tennessee Charge Conspiracy to Commit Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and was given a $250,000.00 bond. Dollar is currently being held in the Watauga County Detention Center pending extradition to the State of Tennessee.

