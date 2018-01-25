USASA Southeastern Series Two Day Event at Appalachian Ski Mountain This Weekend

Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 2:14 pm

“We had a great turnout last weekend for our first event. Everyone had a blast! The crew at Beech did a great job with the set up, as always” says Andy McDaniel. “This weekend is looking a little moist, but our kids aren’t gonna let a little rain keep them from racing! We will be having two races each day, so it’s a great opportunity to lock down a qualifying spot for nationals.”

This Saturday and Sunday , The USASA Southeastern Series will hold a two day Boardercross(SBX)/Skiercross( SX) event at Appalachian Ski Mountain.

SBX/SX is a thrilling event, where riders race 4 at a time through a fast course of rollers, berms and jumps. The top two advance to the next heat in a round robin type format. “Everyone competes in their age group, but we combine age groups when needed to fill the heat brackets. We don’t run the younger kids with the big kids, even though we have some 10 and 11 year olds that could give the older ones a run for their money!” say series director Andy McDaniel.

Boardercross and Skiercross are great spectator events. At the winter Olympics, these are some of the most watched events, everyone loves racing!

This weekend, Southeastern Series will debut a new starting gate. The gate was designed and built by series co-director Donnie Hefner. With a background in NASCAR racing, Hefner fabricated the gate out of lightweight aluminum. Special thanks to Clemens Welding for helping with the build.

Come out this weekend for some exciting head to head racing at Appalachian Ski Mountain!

Details at appskimtn.com or check out Southeastern Series on Facebook

