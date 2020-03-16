Updated Closures and Cancelations from COVID-19 Coronavirus Precautions

Published Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:21 pm

The High Country Press is compiling a list of businesses, schools, churches and organizations that have chosen to close their doors to take precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

We will update this list as new information becomes available.

AppalCART will be maintaining essential services only to support Appalachian State, the Town of Boone and Watauga County effective March 16. Only the Green, Red, Orange, Pop 105 and Purple routes will be running while App State classes are meeting online. These routes will follow the Break Schedule unless there is demand to increase capacity.

Boone Drug will begin offering curbside pick up at locations that do not have drive-thru windows and will offer free delivery throughout Watauga County until April 15.

Event cancelations/postponements

Boone Roundball Classic (March 14-15)

Town of Boone St. Patrick’s Day Parade (March 14)

Banff Film Festival (March 19-21)

All NCHSAA high school athletic events through April 6

Mountain View Speedway Open Practice (March 21)

Daniel Boone Rail Jam (March 24)

MerleFest 2020 (April 23-26)

All Appalachian State University spring sporting events and concerts

Watauga County Parks and Recreation sporting events through April 6

Boone Saloon canceling all live shows for March

All events on Town of Boone property with 100 or more expected attendees

Town of Boone board meetings through March

Closures

Beech Mountain skiing closed March 15

Appalachian Ski Mtn. closing March 16

Sugar Mountain skiing closing March 17

All North Carolina Public Schools closed for two weeks beginning March 16

All Blowing Rock Town town-owned public buildings

Grandfather Mountain closed March 15, will remain closed for two weeks

Blue Ridge Energy Offices closed to the public beginning March 16

F.A.R.M. Café closed until further notice

Chick-fil-A dining room closed; drive-thru will remain open

Comeback Shack dining room closed; drive-thru will remain open

Publix will now close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice

Walmart will now close at 11 p.m. nightly until further notice

Ingles will now close at 10 p.m. nightly until further notice

Harris Teeter will now close at 9 p.m. nightly until further notice

