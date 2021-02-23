Update on Attendance at Spring Sporting Events

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:38 am

A busy spring sports season has arrived for App State Athletics. Scheduled to compete this spring are baseball, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field and volleyball.

Men’s and women’s basketball, women’s indoor track & field and wrestling are in the stretch runs of their winter seasons.

The health and safety of our student-athletes remains our top priority while we provide them the opportunity to continue their education and compete for championships this spring.

Current state of North Carolina guidelines allow for a maximum of two immediate family members per participating student-athlete. At this time, we are not able to welcome the public to our spring sports events.

The specific number of spectators per venue will be dictated by facility capacity, team roster size and conference protocols (e.g., the distance from the competition area that spectators are allowed), and will vary by venue, not to exceed the maximum allowed by the state. Coaches for each sport will communicate with their student-athletes and immediate family members about the specific protocols for each sport.

North Carolina Executive Order 189 is set to expire Feb. 28. App State will provide updates as attendance protocols change with updated guidance and Executive Orders.