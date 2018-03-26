UPDATE: Banff Film Festival Reschedules Saturday’s Events for this Tuesday, March 27

Published Monday, March 26, 2018 at 2:07 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Banff Film Festival screening originally scheduled for this past Saturday have been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Winter weather pounded the High Country on Saturday, forcing the cancelation of all Banff Film Festival events for Saturday.

However, event organizers did not give up on the event and were able to reschedule it, even if it is on a short notice.

If you have misplaced or thrown your ticket away, the box office at the Schaefer Center can reprint your ticket.

For those that are unable to attend the rescheduled screening, patrons can bring their tickets to the box office or mail them back and receive a voucher valid for the Saturday evening events next year. These vouchers can be redeemed for tickets before they are put on sale next year so each voucher holder will have guaranteed seating.

Although the film festival was originally sold out, with the likelihood that some people will not be able to attend the event on Tuesday, there may be a chance for people to get in that originally did not have a seat. According to a ticket representative at the Schaefer Center, if there are any empty seats left for Tuesday night’s showing, those seats will go on sale at 7:20 p.m., 10 minutes before the showing begins.

If you have any questions about the event or about your tickets, call the Schaefer Center box office at 828-262-4046.

