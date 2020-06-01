Upcoming Board Meetings in the High Country; Boone and Blowing Rock Town Councils to Discuss Budgets

Published Monday, June 1, 2020 at 4:26 pm

There are numerous board meetings coming up in the next two weeks, most of which are centered around discussion of the Watauga County budget as well as town budgets for Blowing Rock and Boone.

Watauga County Board of Commissioners Meeting June 2

In order to maintain the safety of County residents, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for 8:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, will be conducted electronically. The Board Packet, including the agenda, is available on the County’s website at: http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOC/boardpacket.aspx

The public may access this meeting by:

Calling: +1 929 205 6099 and entering the following:

Meeting ID: 892 5013 4521

Password: 12345

OR

Clicking the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89250134521?pwd=ckZWYXp3RlRlUFZNOTNFT0lMVERpdz09

The County is making every effort to ensure that the public is able to, not only listen to the meeting, but also to participate in the public comments portion. You may submit public comment by email to: [email protected] or by mail to:

Clerk to the Board of Commissioners

814 West King Street, Suite 205

Boone, NC 28607

Public comments received by 5:00 P.M. on Monday, June 1, 2020, will be available to view by the time of the meeting (June 2, 2020, at 8:30 A.M.) on the County’s website at: http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOC/boardpacket.aspx

A recording of this meeting will be available by 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020,

on the County’s website at: http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOC/boardpacket.aspx

Blowing Rock Town Council Annual Budget Workshop June 4

The Town of Blowing Rock Town Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2020 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be the 2020-2021 Annual Budget Workshop. The meeting will take place at Town Hall located at 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock, NC. Only the Town Council and Town Manager will be in-person attendance. The Town Clerk and Town Department Heads along with Press will be in virtual attendance via Cisco Webex. Please note due to COVID-19 and social restrictions, the public cannot attend the meeting. Instead, the public may access this meeting by live video by accessing the Town’s YouTube Channel, no active participation during the meeting will be allowed. Access the meeting via this link: http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/meetings

Blowing Rock Town Council Public Hearing June 9

The Town of Blowing Rock Town Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing will be the 2020-2021 Manager’s Proposed Budget. The Town of Blowing Rock Manager’s Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 has been submitted to the Town of Blowing Rock Town Council as of Saturday, May 30, 2020.

If the public would like to view a copy of the Proposed Budget in-person, please contact the Town Clerk to set up a time to review, by calling 828- 295-5200. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an appointment will be required to review in-person at Town Hall.

The Public Hearing on June 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. will take place virtually via Cisco Webex. For those interested in speaking during the Public Hearing portion of the meeting, please contact the Town Clerk before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Those that contact the Clerk prior to 12 p.m. on June 9, 2020, will be emailed access to the virtual Meeting for participation purposes.

You may contact the Clerk via email at [email protected] or by calling Town Hall at 828-295-5200.

For those not wishing to participate in the Public Hearing portion of the meeting, you may access this meeting by live video, by accessing the Town’s YouTube Channel. Access the meeting via this link: http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/meetings

Boone Town Council Budget Public Hearing June 16

The proposed budget for the Town of Boone has been presented to the Boone Town Council and is available by appointment for public inspection at Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and on the Town’s web site: www.townofboone.net.

There will be a public hearing Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. electronically for the purpose of discussing the proposed budget. Adoption of the proposed budget is also scheduled for the June 18 regular Town Council meeting following the public hearing.

BUDGET SUMMARY

General Fund $16,221,457

E-911 $272,464

Narcotics $30,600

Water & Sewer $7,877,100

Insurance $1,920,285

Municipal Service District $189,355

Rural Fire District $1,257,000

TOTAL $27,768,261

Watch the Meeting: Anyone can view the Council meeting live at: https://townofboone.viebit.com/?folder=ALL Public Participation: Individuals who wish to address Council during remote public participation can do so through WebEx either online or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment, please email Town Manager, John A. Ward III at [email protected] or call in at 828-268-6205 and you will be provided with an invite to the meeting. All registrations must be completed by 8:45 AM on the day of the meeting. Participants should complete the registration form provided in the meeting invite to be included in public participation and view further instructions. Staff will moderate the WebEx session to ensure all participants have an opportunity to address the Council. Individuals who require user assistance registering or joining the WebEx event can call 828-406-1707 for support. Note: To preserve bandwidth and ensure an orderly meeting, only individuals who wish to address the Council should use the WebEx link. Anyone who wants to watch the meeting, but not address the Council, should view the livestream at the link above.

The Town of Boone does not discriminate on the basis of disability. If you need auxiliary aid or service or other accommodation in order to attend or fully participate at this meeting, please contact the clerk’s office as far in advance of the meeting as possible so that your request can be considered.

Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee and Rural Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting June 17

“The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC) and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) of the High Country RPO will hold virtual Zoom meetings on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The RTCC will meet at 10:00 AM and the RTAC will meet a 2 PM. A Public Hearing on the 2020-2021 Planning Work Program will be held during the June 17, 2020 RTAC meeting and conclude on June 18, 2020. The meetings are open to the public. Public comments can be sent in advance of the meetings to [email protected]. Anyone interested in addressing the RTCC or RTAC can do so through Zoom online or by phone. To access the Zoom online meeting, please email [email protected] to register or call (828) 265-5434 by 8:30 AM on the day of the meeting. Video of the meetings will be available at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1s68WKuUQaeypt82hhCIuQ

This information is available in Spanish or any other language upon request. Please contact High Country RPO Transportation Planner at (828) 265-5434 ext. 135 or at 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 for accommodations for this request.

Esta información está disponible en español o en cualquier otro idioma bajo petición. Por favor, póngase en contacto con High Country RPO Transportación Planner al (828) 265-5434 ext. 135 o en 468 New Market Blvd. Boone, NC 28607 de alojamiento para esta solicitud.”

The High Country Rural Planning Organization (RPO) is a collaborative effort between the counties of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey; the incorporated municipalities in the seven counties; the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT); and the High Country (Region D) Council of Governments. The High Country RPO is involved in all aspects of transportation planning in the region and operates through the actions of two committees – The Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee (RTCC), comprised of county, municipal, and NCDOT staff; and the Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC), comprised of county and municipal elected officials. Both committees meet on a quarterly basis during the months of February, May, August, and November/December.