Unseasonably Warm Weather Forces Beech Mountain Resort to Halt Skiing for the Season

Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 3:11 pm

By Nathan Ham

This Saturday will be the final chance for skiers to hit the slopes at Beech Mountain for the season. Due to the near-record highs for the High Country this week as well as some upcoming resort improvements, Beech Mountain will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

“It’s just unseasonable weather right now and I think it’s important for us to provide a quality product for our customer base and given the weather that we’re getting right now that’s just not something that we can do. I think we’re making the best decision we can make by going ahead and closing,” said Talia Freeman, the marketing director for Beech Mountain Resort.

The Totally 80’s Retro Ski Weekend events will still go on as planned this Saturday and the Beech Tree Bar and Grille will still be open in early March for patrons to enjoy some live music and other entertaining events.

80’s Retro Ski Weekend officially gets underway on Thursday with live 80’s music each night, plenty of retro ski outfits and the always-popular Totally Retro Apparel Contest set for Saturday evening. Whoever is wearing the best retro apparel will win $500

March has several events coming up at Beech Mountain. Trivia night kicks things off on Thursday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a live show from the band CornBread on Friday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. and a show by Empire Strikes Brass on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

March 9 features a performance by Dave Brewer’s Foscoe Four at 6:30 p.m. and finally on March 10 the band Town Mountain will be jamming all evening, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Rumors have been swirling through the High Country that due to some repairs and improvements at the resort, Beech Mountain will not be open this summer. According to Freeman, the resort will absolutely be open this summer as planned, ready for mountain bikers to hit the trails, plenty of disc golf matches, scenic chairlift rides and other events as well.

There will be some upcoming announcements from the resort in the next few days regarding the summer plans and resort enhancements.

Comments

comments