Unseasonably Cool Overnight and Morning Temperatures Hit the High Country

Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 1:57 pm

By Nathan Ham

Temperatures dipped into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning with cooler low temperatures expected to hang around for a couple more nights in the High Country.

According to the most recent forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, low temperatures will once again be flirting with falling below 50 degrees Thursday night and Friday night before the typical warm August weather fires back up Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and back into the upper 70s for Sunday and Monday.

The cooler temperatures still will not come anywhere close to setting a record low in Boone. The current coolest temperature ever recorded in the month of August was 33 degrees on August 31, 1946.

Along with some cooler temperatures will also be several days of dry weather. No rain is in the forecast until the possibility of a stray shower or two possible on Monday and Tuesday. More pop-up showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast for the final few days of August.

It has certainly been a wet month of August for residents across the High Country. So far in the month, Boone has received seven inches of rain. Blowing Rock has received 6.3 inches of rain, Valle Crucis has had 6.88 inches of rain, West Jefferson has had 5.74 inches, Banner Elk has received 6.81 inches, Linville has had 6.88 inches and Newland has had 5.97 inches.

