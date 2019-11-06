Unofficial Election Results for Boone, Blowing Rock, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 12:00 am

By Nathan Ham

Votes have been tallied and the unofficial elections results have been shared by the Watauga County Board of Elections.

In Boone, town council incumbent Loretta Clawson retained her seat in a very tight race with 821 votes. Dustin Hicks picked up a seat on the council with 810 votes and Virginia Roseman got the third and final seat with 800 votes. Nancy LaPlaca unofficially fell six votes short of a council seat with 794 votes. There were 56 write-in votes for the town council.

Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers ran unopposed and received 400 votes. 13 write-in votes were counted in the mayoral race. In the town council race, challenger David Harwood had the most votes with 295 and incumbent Albert Yount retained his seat with 207 votes. Challenger Ray Pickett was third with 159 votes and incumbent Jim Steele will relinquish his seat on the council, finishing fourth with 147 votes.

Beech Mountain will have three new faces on their town council as all three incumbents up for re-election were defeated. The town is split between Watauga and Avery counties and Jimmie Accardi ended up with the most votes in each county. He received 183 votes in Watauga County and 20 votes in Avery County for a total of 203. Kelly Melang was second with 113 votes in Watauga County and 10 votes in Avery County for a total of 123. Erin Gonyea was third with 99 votes in Watauga County and 7 votes in Avery County for a total of 106. Renee Castiglione was fourth with 91 votes in Watauga and 9 votes in Avery for a total of 100. Wendel Sauer was fifth with 49 votes in Watauga County and 3 votes in Avery County for a total of 52 and Carl Marquardt was sixth with 43 votes in Watauga County and 8 votes in Avery County for a total of 51.

The mayor of Beech Mountain is chosen by a town council vote so there will also be a new mayor since Castiglione, the current mayor, lost her council seat.

The final municipal election was in Seven Devils where both incumbents retained their seats. Larry Fontaine had the most votes with 66 and Kay Ehlinger had 52 votes. The third seat went to Wayne Bonomo unofficially with 36 votes. Jeff Williams was fourth with 30 votes.

A total of 2,022 out of 19,599 eligible voters living in the municipalities in Watauga County (10.32 percent) voted in this election.

All vote totals are unofficial until the county canvass is completed on November 15.

