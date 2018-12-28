United States Flags Will Return to Full-Staff on Monday; Flags Were Lowered to Honor Former President George H.W. Bush

Published Friday, December 28, 2018 at 3:33 pm

By Nathan Ham

Flags across the country will be back at full-staff on Monday after the 30-day period of lowering the flag to half-staff to honor the passing of former president George H.W. Bush comes to an end.

As has been a long-standing tradition since President Dwight D. Eisenhower outlined the guidelines for lowering a flag in 1954, the flag shall remain at half-staff for 30 days following the death of a former or current president.

President George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, passed away on November 30.

The guidelines set forth over 60 years ago also state that the flag should be lowered for 10 days following the death of a vice president, current and former chief justices of the United States Supreme Court or the speaker of the House of Representatives. Flags will be lowered from death until internment for the passing of associate justices of the Supreme Court, Cabinet members, former vice presidents, president pro tem of the Senate, majority and minority leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives, any United States senator or representative, territorial delegate, resident commissioner from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico or the governor of any state.

