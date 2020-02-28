United States Census Job Fair Happening Today at Watauga County Public Library; Offering $19 Hour

Published Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:46 am

A special job fair for interested 2020 census takers will take place today from 1-5 p.m. at the Watauga County Public Library, located at 140 Queen Street in downtown Boone.

Hourly pay for this year’s census takers will be $19 per hour and the job offers flexible hours, weekly paychecks and paid training.

Every 10 years, the United States census is taken to provide critical data that can help determine where federal funding is most needed as well as possible grant opportunities and even the number of seats that each state will have in the United States House of Representatives.

The 2020 census will be the 24th time that the country has counted the population of America since 1790. The census counts the population of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five United States territories. Respondents can answer census questions online, by phone or by mail.

For more information or to apply for jobs online, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020. The 2020 census will begin on April 1.

