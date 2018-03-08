Union Grave Markers Rededication Service at the Boone Cemetery on Sunday, April 8

All three of the Union soldiers buried at Boone died from disease, and regimental records provide some information about their lives. Private William T. Bradley enrolled with Company B of the 2nd North Carolina Mounted Infantry on September 25, 1863, and mustered in at Knoxville on October 6, 1863. Born in Rutherford County, North Carolina, about 1847, Bradley may have been the youngest of eight children of William and Elisabeth Bradley of the Cathey’s Creek vicinity, as listed in the 1860 Census. He was a farmer who stood 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and dark hair at the time of his enlistment. He was transferred to Company H on January 1, 1864. Bradley died from typhoid pneumonia at Boone on April 10, 1865. His tombstone order, placed in 1879, incorrectly rendered his name as “William F. Bradley.”

Private Henry P. Evans enrolled with Company F of the 2nd North Carolina Mounted Infantry on October 1, 1863, and mustered in on December 9, 1863, at Walker’s Ford, Tennessee. Born in Buncombe County, North Carolina, about 1832, Evans was a farmer who stood 5 feet 10 inches tall, with blue eyes and black hair. He deserted his regiment in April 1864 but returned in June. He died of “fever” at Boone on April 16, 1865. His tombstone order, placed in 1879, misspelled his name as “H. P. Ewins.”

Private John E. Maricle enrolled with Company H of the 2nd North Carolina Mounted Infantry on October 10, 1864, and mustered in on January 21, 1865, at Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. Born in Harlan County, Kentucky, about 1836, Maricle may have been the eldest son of Frederick and Mary Maricle, as listed in the 1850 Census. He was a farmer who stood 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with blue eyes and dark hair at the time of his enlistment. He died from a relapse of measles at Boone on April 15, 1865.

Two other men from the 2nd North Carolina Mounted Infantry—James M. Pain and Robert Foster—also died during their regiment’s occupation of Watauga County. Pain died from typhoid fever “in Watauga County, NC, on the march” on April 11, although some records suggest rheumatism as a cause of death. His place of burial is not known but likely occurred somewhere in Watauga County. Robert Foster appears to have died in Watauga County on April 22 from unidentified causes, although he was listed as ill in company records earlier in the month. A tombstone was ordered for him in 1901, to be placed at the “Madison County Cemetery near Marshall, NC,” but it is more likely that he was buried in Watauga County at an unknown location.

All three of the men who died at Boone were interred in what was described on their tombstone applications as the “Councill Cemetery,” in a part of the cemetery later known as the “black” section of the Boone Cemetery. Their grave locations were well-documented in cemetery surveys by John Heaton during the 1970s and early 2000s and confirmed by a recent ground-penetrating radar survey of the black section. The gravestones remained at this location until the late 1990s, when they were placed on their backs along the fence dividing the white and black sections, slightly to the south of the original burial location. They remained there until about 2010, when the stones disappeared entirely. Two of the stones returned to the Boone Cemetery in 2014, when they were found stacked in the northwest corner of the white section of the cemetery. One of these disappeared again before 2016, when the Town of Boone, which had recently acquired the cemetery, removed the last remaining stone for safekeeping. Unfortunately, this stone had badly eroded over the years and become illegible, necessitating its replacement.