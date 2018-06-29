U.S. Highway 421 Remains Closed Near Site of Reported Natural Gas Leak

Published Friday, June 29, 2018 at 12:45 pm

By Nathan Ham

A natural gas leak reported on Thursday evening has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 421 at the New River Bridge near Bamboo Road.

According to the Boone Police Department on Thursday, the road was expected to be closed “well into tomorrow (Friday).”

As of noon on Friday, the road is still closed as workers from Frontier Natural Gas are attempting to fix the leak.

There are signs up providing detour information according to the police department. Truck traffic is advised to use U.S. Highway 321 leaving or traveling to Boone.

For local traffic around Boone, drivers can access Highway 421 South by taking Deerfield Road to Bamboo Road and then turning onto Browns Chapel Road. That road will take drivers to Old Highway 421 where drivers can then access Highway 421 South by turning left and coming out at the stoplight where Food Lion is located.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Traffic Information Management System has posted regional detour information advising motorists trying to get to the High Country to take Exit 286A in Wilkesboro off of Highway 421 and merge onto NC-16 South. In 3 miles turn right onto NC-18 South and travel 23 miles. Turn right onto US-321 North to reacess US-421 in Boone.

For travelers leaving Boone: Take US-421/US-321 South. Follow US-321 South at the split. Continue for 27 miles and turn left onto NC-18 North. Continue on NC-18 North for 23 miles and turn left onto NC-16 North to reaccess US-421 in Wilkesboro.

