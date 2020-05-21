Tyson Foods Chicken-Processing Facilities in Wilkesboro Confirmed Wednesday that 570 Out of its 2,244 Full-Time Employees Tested Positive

Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:31 pm

Wilkes Health is reporting the second COVID-19 associated death in Wilkes County.

The individual died on May 20th from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their late 80’s and did have underlying health conditions. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

“On behalf of the Wilkes County Local Health Department and Government, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family”, stated Rachel Willard, Health Director. “This unfortunate situation is a reminder that we should continue to follow the Stay at Home order as we continue to phase in opening back up, and utilize social distancing to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those who are at an increased risk, and who are most vulnerable.”

As of 7:00 AM on 5/21/2020 the Wilkes County Health Department is reporting 454 Confirmed Cases, 2 Confirmed Deaths and 23 Confirmed Hospitalizations- 9 currently hospitalized.

The Winston-Salem Journal is reporting that the Tyson Foods chicken-processing facilities in Wilkesboro confirmed Wednesday that 570 out of its 2,244 full-time and contract employees, or 25.4% of the workforce, has tested positive for the virus.

Tyson said the majority of infected employees “did not show any symptoms and otherwise would not have been identified.” SEE STORY HERE

A story about the Tyson plant also showed up the Daily Mail – see story here.