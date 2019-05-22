Tynecastle Zuha Mart Convenience Store & Exxon Gas Station to Reopen Soon as McDonalds Remodeling Set to Start

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 8:36 am

By Tim Gardner

The Tynecastle Zuha Mart that includes a convenience store and a Exxon Gas island, located at 3980 Highway 105 in Invershield, will soon be reopening and will later be joined by the adjacent McDonalds fast food restaurant that will also be opening again this summer or fall.

Both closed after being damaged by a fire on December 6, 2018. The fire started in the kitchen part of McDonalds, according to the Avery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“It was a pretty major loss for the establishment there,” Avery Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said following the incident.

The Avery County Fire Marshal’s Office ruled there was nothing suspicious about the fire nor any foul play involved.

Both businesses are comprehensive or under the same roof. According to reports, contractor Bill Brooks said renovations and repairs have already been completed on the Zuha Mart part of the building. A date has not been established for when the Zuha Mart-Exxon Station will be open again for business, although it is expected to be in the near future.

The web site bizapedia.com lists the Zuha Mart as having one buisness principal on record–Shakil Hasam from Sugar Mountain.

According to the Avery County Director of Planning and Inspections Department, the contractor for the McDonald’s side of the building plans to begin renovations on it May 20.

Via North Carolina State regulations, fire separation has to be established between the two parts of the building from the McDonald’s side before the Zuha Mart-Exxon side can reopen with a partial Certificate of Occupancy.

Patrick Joyner, co-owner of the McDonalds franchise in Invershield said that remodeling will take six-to-seven weeks to finish and will include updated features like new decor similar to what is located in the McDonalds at Newland.

That McDonalds franchise is also owned by Joyner and his wife, Heather.

Comments

comments