Tynecastle McDonald’s Restaurant Reopens Following Renovations After December 2018 Fire

Published Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:27 pm

By Tim Gardner

The McDonald’s fast-food restaurant located at Tynecastle, off N.C. Highway 105 in Invershield, which was severely damaged by fire last December, reopened on July 20.

The location had been closed since the December 6 blaze.

Renovations and repairs began at this McDonalds in May. The store was scheduled to undergo remodeling next year, but due to the fire, the store was remodeled ahead of schedule. It features new decor and an ordering kiosk like the one inside of the Newland McDonalds, which is also owned by Patrick and Heather Joyner.

Renovations have already been completed on the Zuha Mart convenience store side of the facility, which also suffered extensive damage from the fire. Both businesses are comprehensive or under the same roof. The Zuha Mart also includes an Exxon Gas Island.

McDonald’s officials said those who worked at the Tynecastle location were offered employment at either the Newland or Spruce Pine McDonalds locations after the fire, and the reopened location will have combinations of old and new staff.

The grand opening of the remodeled and refurbished McDonald’s will feature month-long specials, a ribbon-cutting, flag raising and prizes.

The fire started in the kitchen part of McDonald’s, according to the Avery County Fire Marshal’s Office. A firefighter suffered an arm injury while working to extinguish the flames during the incident.

“It was a pretty major loss for the establishment there,” Avery Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said following the fire.

The Avery County Fire Marshal’s Office ruled there was nothing suspicious about the fire nor any foul play involved.

Under North Carolina State regulations, fire separation had to be established between the two parts of the building from the McDonald’s side before the Zuha Mart-Exxon side could reopen with a partial Certificate of Occupancy.

