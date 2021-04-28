Two Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputies Shot in Boone Late Wednesday Morning

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 3:19 pm

Two deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been shot after a standoff situation late Wednesday morning at a home on Hardaman Circle off of Brown’s Chapel Road. Spectrum News first reported the update.

Watauga County Emergency Management issued a shelter in place advisory Wednesday morning for residents in the area. According to multiple reports, WCSO deputies responded to a welfare check at the home and the suspect opened fire on the deputies when they arrived.

Unconfirmed reports from community members in the area stated that two armored vehicles were on the scene as well as helicopters circling overhead. Another unconfirmed report said that additional shots were fired along the Blue Ridge Parkway, which can be accessed by foot through a wooded area less than a half-mile from where the shooting took place.

A medical transport helicopter landed near the scene at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

There have been no updates on the condition of the two deputies, whether a suspect is in custody, or what events led up to the shooting.

Additional updates will be provided as we receive them.