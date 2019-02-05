Two Teachers at Two Rivers Community School Have Been Recognized by the NC State Department of Public Instruction

Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:12 am

Two teachers at Two Rivers Community School (TRCS) have been awarded bonuses from the NC State Department of Public Instruction for fostering outstanding achievement growth (top 25% of state teachers) on the End of Grade tests in their classrooms.

Dr. Natalie Oransky earned the bonus for the last two years (the first years it was offered) for facilitating growth in 5th grade students’ math scores. She has taught at TRCS for 13 years. As an avid reader with a brother who experienced difficulties with it, Natalie sought to understand the processes behind reading by earning both an M.A. and a Ph.D. degree in Cognitive Psychology. Although she taught psychology as an adjunct professor at ASU for 13 years, she longed to apply her skills more directly with children. In 2006 Natalie began her academic calling by teaching at TRCS. When not spending time with her husband and daughter, she enjoys crafting and watching Kentucky basketball.

Ms. Lindsay Carroll earned the bonus from NCPDI for outstanding growth in reading as a third-grade teacher. She has loved teaching at TRCS for seven years. Lindsay’s academic career blossomed while teaching environmental education through a work-study program at Warren Wilson College in Ashville. She then spent eight years teaching at Evergreen Community Charter School, an expeditionary learning school in Ashville prior to coming to TRCS. She is presently completing her M.A. degree in Reading Education at ASU. Lindsay loves travelling, hiking, fishing, playing guitar, and live music.

Two Rivers Community School strives for academic excellence through emphasis on experiential learning. In addition to traditional “book learning,” students benefit from projects that apply learning from multiple subject areas and culminate with public presentations. Out of doors experiences and service projects instill an appreciation of our mountains and rivers. Students interact with and use community resources as an integral part of the Two Rivers experience.

In 2010-11 and 2011-12, TRCS was recognized as an Honor School of Excellence by the state. In 2015-2016, the school was recognized as an NC Green School of Quality. TRCS consistently scores among the top three schools in Watauga County on EOGs. In the last three years, 95% of the students have scored at or above the proficient range in Science which places TRCS in the very top tier statewide in that area.

For additional information relative to enrollment, open house dates, and other information please contact the school at trcsboone.org.

