Two Robbery Suspects Apprehended After Pursuit Ends with Suspects Crashing into a House

Published Monday, May 21, 2018 at 3:10 pm

On Thursday, May 17, at approximately 11:39 PM, Boone Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of 2575 Highway 105. The victim reported that a black male and a white female had accosted him with a knife and taken his wallet. The victim was acquainted with the suspects. The suspects fled the area in a gold colored Buick sedan.

On Sunday, May 20, at approximately 2:50 PM, an off-duty Boone Police officer observed the suspects in the gold Buick at a business on Blowing Rock Road. A Boone Police officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Pride Drive. The driver refused to stop and fled across Boone Heights Drive onto State Farm Road. A brief chase ensued ending when the suspect vehicle struck a residence on Laurel Drive. The driver and passenger fled from the vehicle. The female passenger was taken into custody after a short foot chase. The male driver was able to escape into the woods. Boone officers, assisted by a Watauga Sheriff’s K9, located the male suspect hiding in a culvert near State Farm Road and Berkley Avenue. The male driver was taken into custody without incident.

Ashley Lynn Price, 34, of Ellen Hass Lane, Hudson, NC, was charged with the following crimes:

Felonious Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon;

Misdemeanor Assault and Battery;

Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property.

Price was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where she was given an $85,000 secured bond pending a June 15, 2018, appearance in District Court.

Marlon Tyrick Horton, 39, of Brook Hollow Road, Boone, NC, was charged with the following crimes:

Felonious Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon;

Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon;

Misdemeanor Assault and Battery;

Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property;

Felonious Fleeing to Elude Arrest;

Misdemeanor Driving While License Revoke;

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving;

Misdemeanor Failure to Stop for a Steady Red Light;

Misdemeanor Failure to Report an Accident;

Misdemeanor Resist, Obstruct, or Delay a Public Officer.

Horton was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where he was given a $100,000 secured bond pending a June 15, 2018, appearance in District Court.

Boone Police wish to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during this incident. No injuries resulted from this incident.

Comments

comments