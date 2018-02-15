Two Rivers Live at Center 45: A Fundraiser for Two Rivers Community School Mar. 3

Boone, NC: Center 45 Climbing and Fitness will host a fundraiser for Two Rivers Community School on Saturday, March 3rd, from 6 to 10 p.m. Two Rivers Live at Center 45 will benefit the school’s Mountain Adventure Program, which provides every student an opportunity to participate on student mountain expeditions. The adult-only event will include live music by Handlebar Betty, a live and silent auction with local auctioneer Jesse Miller, and local foods and beverages by the Tapp Room, Stick Boy Kitchen and Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Tickets can be purchased in advance online by visiting the school’s Facebook page, or at the door the night of the event.

“This is an important event for our school and community. With open enrollment beginning March 12t h , this event serves as a platform for parents to meet the school’s teachers, board members, supporters, and other families in a fun and relaxed setting. Furthermore, it’s an opportunity to raise awareness about the funding shortcoming public-charter schools face,” said Caroline Miller, Two Rivers Community School’s Community Coordinator. “We’re excited to share our story with the Boone community. Two Rivers Live at Center 45 symbolizes our community’s support for student success in and out of the classroom. The event’s success relies on those who attend in support of the High Country’s only public, tuition free charter-education option.”

Two Rivers Community School provides an inclusive learning environment meeting the needs of each individual student. The staff and faculty believe that teaching the whole child is an