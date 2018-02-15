Two Rivers Live at Center 45: A Fundraiser for Two Rivers Community School Mar. 3

Boone, NC: Center 45 Climbing and Fitness will host a fundraiser for Two Rivers Community School on Saturday, March 3rd, from 6 to 10 p.m. Two Rivers Live at Center 45 will benefit the school’s Mountain Adventure Program, which provides every student an opportunity to participate on student mountain expeditions. The adult-only event will include live music by Handlebar Betty, a live and silent auction with local auctioneer Jesse Miller, and local foods and beverages by the Tapp Room, Stick Boy Kitchen and Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Tickets can be purchased in advance online by visiting the school’s Facebook page, or at the door the night of the event.
“This is an important event for our school and community. With open enrollment beginning March 12t h , this event serves as a platform for parents to meet the school’s teachers, board members, supporters, and other families in a fun and relaxed setting. Furthermore, it’s an opportunity to raise awareness about the funding shortcoming public-charter schools face,” said Caroline Miller, Two Rivers Community School’s Community Coordinator. “We’re excited to share our story with the Boone community. Two Rivers Live at Center 45 symbolizes our community’s support for student success in and out of the classroom. The event’s success relies on those who attend in support of the High Country’s only public, tuition free charter-education option.”
Two Rivers Community School provides an inclusive learning environment meeting the needs of each individual student. The staff and faculty believe that teaching the whole child is an
educational approach that makes sense. Being a public-charter school governed by local community members helps teachers implement this approach; however, public-charter schools are funded at a lower level than regular public schools.
Public-charter schools on average receive .75 cents to the dollar a regular public school receives. This is not only a disadvantage when creating a budget, but puts extra weight on our educators to meet state standards with less resources than our regular-public school peers. Two Rivers Live at Center 45 supports the school’s efforts to provide quality educational choice for all students.
About Two Rivers Community School
Founded in 2005, Two Rivers Community School is a tuition-free, K-8, public-charter school based in Boone, NC. The Two Rivers curriculum challenges students with dynamic learning experiences both in and out of the classroom. Academics are at the core of every opportunity provided with the expectation that students grow in both character and in intellect during their time at Two Rivers. This year the school’s enrollment is 178 students with enrollment opening for the 2018-2019 school year on March 12, 2018. If you would like to learn more about Two Rivers Community School, please contact Beth Vossen at 828-262-5411 or email at bvossen@tworiverscommunityschool.net.