Two More Active COVID-19 Clusters Identified at Appalachian State in Two Sororities

Published Friday, September 18, 2020 at 4:13 pm

By Nathan Ham

Two additional COVID-19 clusters on App State’s campus were announced this afternoon, bringing the total to three active “clusters” over the last 24 hours.

A cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period.

Currently, there are nine students associated with the Kappa Delta sorority who have tested positive within the past 14 days. Four are recovering in active isolation and five are past the isolation stage. Additionally, there are 10 students associated with the Chi Omega sorority who have tested positive within the past 14 days. Three are recovering in active isolation and seven are past the isolation stage.

On Thursday, the university announced seven student residents at the Thunder Hill residence hall had tested positive within the past 14 days. Two are recovering in active isolation, and five are past the isolation stage.

These case clusters have been identified and confirmed by App State and AppHealthCare based on the number of cases identified within 14 days and all individuals having common links with the sororities.

Public health staff has identified and reached out to all identified close contacts of those who have tested positive. A close contact is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

AppHealthCare has been working closely with App State throughout the COVID-19 response, and continues to provide public health recommendations and guidance for infection and virus transmission prevention. AppHealthCare will closely monitor the active cases and continue to conduct response testing in coordination with App State.

These are in addition to the previous football and wrestling team clusters announced in August and early September.

App State will have a pop-up testing event this Saturday, Sept. 19 in the Rivers Street Parking Deck from noon-5 p.m. Students, faculty and staff can walk up or drive up for a free COVID-19 test. No appointments are required, but you will be asked to show your AppCard. These free pop up testing events will take place every Saturday in September and October. AppHealthCare and App State encourage members of the university community to take advantage of these testing opportunities.